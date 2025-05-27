Cristiano Ronaldo drops mysterious hint about future ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
By Matt Reed
The Cristiano Ronaldo era in professional soccer is quickly closing, and while his time in Saudi Arabia hasn't exactly given him the notoriety and attention that he's become accustomed to over his long career, perhaps there's one final act for the Portuguese legend before retirement.
Ronaldo has spent recent seasons in the Saudi Pro League after joining Al-Nassr in a massive move that shocked fans around the soccer world, but as his contract nears expiration the former Real Madrid goalscorer has dropped a big hint about what could come next.
Based on Ronaldo's recent social media posts, it doesn't seem likely that he will be extending his contract in Saudi Arabia, which opens the door for a potential return to Europe or even a move to Major League Soccer in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and other major stars competing in MLS, it would be quite an interesting storyline if Ronaldo follows that path, however, plenty of European clubs would likely line up to lure him to their team just for his name alone.
