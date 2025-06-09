Christian Pulisic's father targets American soccer legend with strong comments
By Matt Reed
Christian Pulisic is the biggest name American soccer has to offer at this stage despite the growing reputation of the men's player pool in the country, and with a massive opportunity ahead in 2026 when the FIFA World Cup comes back to North America there's a lot of pressure on U.S. soccer.
RELATED: South America's 64-team World Cup will kill the tournament
For that reason, Pulisic and a lot of his USMNT teammates have taken a lot of heat recently after pulling themselves out of the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, which is really one of the final tune up events for the Americans before the World Cup.
Pulisic and others have taken some hefty criticism from former American stars like Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas, who questioned their dedication before such an important year where the USMNT will be judged heavily.
Pulisic's father, Mark, released a follow up statement after Donovan was talking on television recently about his son, and it's safe to say the Pulisic family isn't making any friends with one of the greatest American men's players in soccer history.
Mark Pulisic even brought up when Donovan took a sabbatical from the national team in the build up to the 2014 World Cup, where former USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann even left him off the roster.
