Minnesota Vikings legend's son gets invitation to join team's rookie minicamp
By Tyler Reed
Not that all of us geriatrics need another reason to find out how old we are, but it appears another second-generation superstar is getting their shot at an NFL roster spot.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they were sending a rookie minicamp invitation to Maine wide receiver Montigo Moss.
Obviously, you can put two and two together here. The Black Bears receiver is the son of one of the greatest wide receivers ever to play the game, Randy Moss.
The younger Moss spent five seasons at Maine. In his 2024 campaign, Montigo finished with 61 receptions, 722 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions.
Moss's older son, Thaddeus Moss, also played in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, after a collegiate career where the tight end played for North Carolina State and the 2016 national champion LSU Tigers.
Second-generation stars continue to litter the NFL. In the 2025 NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor saw his son, Mason Taylor, be drafted by the New York Jets.
The Moss family continues to pass down their athletic abilities. Whereas my father passed down his anger issues and desire to always have Frosted Flakes on hand.
