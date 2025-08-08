The Big Lead

Eagles-Bengals NFL preseason game makes history with all-female camera crew

The NFL preseason opener had a unique experience when the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles met Thursday night.

By Matt Reed

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson makes a touchdown catch past Philadelphia Eagles safety Maxen Hook
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson makes a touchdown catch past Philadelphia Eagles safety Maxen Hook / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles put on an entertaining NFL preseason game Thursday to kick off the 2025 campaign, but something that went unnoticed for most of the night made for quite the historic moment.

NFL Films revealed after the game that their camera and audio crew were the first in NFL history to be conducted by an all-female group, which is rare to see in a sports industry that has long been dominated by men.

In recent years, other sports have taken a page out of the NFL's book with big personalities like Doris Burke receiving the opportunity to be an analyst during the NBA Finals, while Beth Mowins was recently named one of the broadcasters for NFL games on CBS.

With the sports media industry changing constantly, perhaps NFL Films and the league itself will create more opportunities for women in the game.

