NFL legend Tom Brady trolls Jets fans during epic Patriots statue ceremony speech
By Matt Reed
Every NFL team faces an opposing player at some point that makes their lives extremely challenging, and for the New York Jets that man was Tom Brady nearly every time the New England Patriots came to visit.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion has since retired from the NFL, but Brady earned another honor Friday night while attending the Patriots' preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
While the night served as an opportunity for New England to revisit all of the team's successes with Brady leading the way, and to unveil his new statue outside of the stadium, the current Fox NFL broadcaster couldn't miss an opportunity to mock the Jets during his speech.
"But in the end, the statue isn't just for Pats fans," Brady joked with the crowd. "It'll also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the 2nd quarter. Maybe the 3rd."
During his NFL career, Brady was nothing short of dominant against the Jets, winning 31 of his 39 meetings against the AFC East rival.
