Deion Sanders reveals how Shedeur Sanders prepares for his NFL preseason debut
By Matt Reed
Deion Sanders isn't just a legendary NFL star but also a blossoming college football coach that has sent several top players to the league in recent seasons.
RELATED: Eagles-Bengals NFL preseason game makes history with all-female camera crew
However, while Sanders prepares to get his Colorado Buffaloes team ready for the upcoming NCAA football season his son Shedeur Sanders is closing in on making his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns.
Coach Prime said that he spoke to his son at least three times Friday in the lead up to the Browns' 2025 preseason debut and that Shedeur is approaching the game "like a regular season game."
Sanders has his work cut out after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and also faces competition from five other quarterbacks on the Cleveland roster, including Joe Flacco, Tyler Huntley and Kenny Pickett.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL DRAFT: Arch Manning 2026 NFL draft rumors continue pointing to one decision
NFL: Chargers star lineman suffers brutal injury after recent massive contract extension
CFB: Top-ranked 2027 college football recruit shocks after snubbing Georgia Bulldogs
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith makes wild Donald Trump claim about Caitlin Clark, WNBA
VIRAL: Luka Doncic goes viral driving around in new $2 million car