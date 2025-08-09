'King of the Hill' returns on Hulu with a Texas original: Nolan Ryan
The "King of the Hill" reboot went live this week on Hulu. Viewers who stick around to the end of its 10-episode arc will be rewarded with the smooth country drawl of a Texas original unrelated to the titular family: Nolan Ryan.
Baseball's all-time strikeout leader makes a guest appearance in Episode 10, "A Sound Investment," the last installment of what we're told is Season 14 of the animated Mike Judge vehicle.
You're forgiven if you lost count of "King of The Hill" seasons, considering the last episode of Season 13 aired on May 6, 2010.
The Ryan Express might have been pitching Advil 15 years ago — not sure, again, it's been a while — but this time he's the celebrity endorser of a hog-catching service that ensnares the aged-up cast members from the series' original run. (Except Hank, for most of the episode at least. You'll just have to watch.)
Fans of the show's original run will find the characters have changed little. Since millennial nostalgia is all the rage, "King of the Hill" fits right in on the streaming landscape of 2025. And Nolan Ryan, who's more Texas than a Whataburger piping Selena through the spaker system, fits right in on "King of the Hill."
Come for the cameo, stay to let your TV's closed captioning translate Boomhauer's unintelligible dialogue at long last.
