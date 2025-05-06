Gregg Popovich steps down as Spurs head coach, remains as team president
Breaking news has rocked the NBA world: Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball, is officially stepping down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Popovich, who has led the Spurs for 29 seasons, will remain with the franchise as Team President.
This transition comes after Popovich missed the majority of the 2024–2025 season due to a mild stroke he suffered in November. While he did not return to the bench, he remained an integral part of the organization. On Monday morning, he released a heartfelt statement:
"While my love and passion for the game remains, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach... I'm excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community, and city that are so meaningful to me."
Popovich’s coaching résumé is nothing short of legendary. Across 1,422 regular season games, he led the Spurs to five NBA championships and six Finals appearances. Only Phil Jackson and Pat Riley have more playoff wins, and only Jackson and Red Auerbach boast more titles. What’s even more impressive: Pop won it all without the benefit of a major media market—earning his rings in small-market San Antonio.
Taking the reins is Mitch Johnson, who served as interim coach for 77 games this season and now steps into the full-time role.
As the Spurs move forward, the future remains bright. With Victor Wembanyama developing into a franchise cornerstone and the team loaded with 36 future draft picks, San Antonio may even be a sleeper in the potential Giannis sweepstakes.
Though this marks the end of a historic era on the sidelines, it’s far from goodbye. Coach Pop is still in the building—and still shaping the future of the franchise he built.