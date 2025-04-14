LeBron James fan roasts Skip Bayless while calling out Michael Jordan
By Matt Reed
The Lebron James-Michael Jordan debate over which player is the greatest in NBA history has made a lot of pundits famous over the years, whether for right or wrong, however, none of them have been more devoted to the craft of bashing the Los Angeles Lakers star than Skip Bayless.
RELATED: Will LeBron James be exposed in the NBA Playoffs?
For years, Bayless made a career out of calling out James on ESPN and Fox Sports for being an inferior player to Jordan, who won six NBA championships during his years with the Chicago Bulls and posted a perfect record in the NBA Finals.
However, Bayless finally got a taste of his own medicine when he debated a huge LeBron fan during a recorded segment that went viral on social media.
Let's just say, the James supporter was cooking and had Bayless speechless when he called Jordan "soft" and brought up the fact that he started out his playoff career 1-9 before the Bulls started turning things around.
James has the opportunity to go for his fifth NBA championship this year as the Lakers reach the playoffs once again, and LA has a revitalized lineup that features himself and Luka Doncic.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Masters mayhem, Paddy's big moment, NIL circus, and more
NBA: Will LeBron James be exposed in NBA playoffs?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers suffer worst home shutout loss in franchise history
NFL: Chicago Bears offseason addition sees franchise as place to win Super Bowl
SPORTS MEDIA: Bryson DeChambeau bothered by Rory McIlroy's behavior during Masters win