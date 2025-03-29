Mark Cuban rips ex-Mavericks employee, opens up about financial losses owning team
By Josh Sanchez
Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks back in 2023 after a successful run which included a 2011 NBA championship, but he remains a passionate fan of the franchise and a minority owner.
However, he took a step back from basketball operations after the sale, and things have started to fall apart. Dallas traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season, which led to an uprising from the fans with protests and boycotts.
Recently, a former Mavs employee openly called for Cuban to be "run out of Dallas" in a post on social media.
Cuban responded to the employee, who called bonus money from Cuban "dirty money" and said he would return it if it meant the team could get Luka back. That sent Cuban off into an epic rant against the former employee who set the record straight and absolutely cooked him.
"You didn't say a word when [your bonus] showed up in your account. Did you? Sure looked good when we made it to the Finals didn't it? I did every damn thing I could for 23 years," Cuban responded. "Kept prices lower than not only any NBC team, but lower than college teams too. I had $2 tickets for multiple years. When I sold there were alway [4,000] tickets under $29."
Cuban then opened up about the financial losses he suffered as the team's majority owner.
"So my [dirty dollars] didn't get a peep out of you those 23 years or when you got your check every two weeks. Or when you got your bonus. Go back to what I said when I sold the team. I didn't want my kids and family to have to deal with people like you," he continued.
"I paid your salary. I paid your bonus I didn't have to get you. Nico and the new owners do something none of us liked and you decided to try to f*ck with me. Thank you for confirming I made the right decision."
Dang, Mark. Tell us how you really feel.
No one can question whether Cuban loved the Mavericks, because he was always there to root on his team, interact with the fans, and do what he could to help win a title -- a goal that he accomplished. He's not responsible for the failed front office that shipped Luka to LA.
And if you ever try to check Mark Cuban, you better come prepared, because he's always locked and loaded, ready to fire back.
