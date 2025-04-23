Shedeur Sanders stars in major ad ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
Shedeur Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the entire 2025 NFL Draft leading into this week's showcase, and while his professional destination remains a mystery at this point he's still got so much buzz leading into the event.
Recently, there's been a lot of hate going around with Sanders and certain teams even put out anonymous statements questioning his character, however, that hasn't stopped Deion Sanders' son from gaining lots of attention and securing massive deals in the process.
That incudes a marquee ad with Gatorade one day before the draft, which shows off Sanders' arm strength by throwing the football at a bullseye several times in a row while talking about all the sacrifices he's made to get to the NFL.
While it seems like a lock that his former Colorado Buffaloes teammate Travis Hunter will be selected inside the top 5 Thursday night, Sanders' draft night could see him chosen anywhere from inside the first 10 picks all the way to end of the first round.
