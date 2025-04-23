3 potential Kirk Cousins trade destinations ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
Draft season is in full effect with the 2025 NFL Draft getting ready to kick off in Green Bay, Wisconsin this week, and while there haven't been any significant trades involving picks just yet that could all change shortly.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini is keeping a close eye on one particular veteran quarterback from the Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins, and his situation as the drafr nears because the NFC South team has made their plans clear for the season with Michael Penix Jr. leading the offense.
Cousins joined the Falcons last season on a massive four year, $180 million contract, which has certainly proven to be a terrible deal for Atlanta. The one bright side for the team has been the fact that they drafted Penix Jr. early in the 2024 draft despite receiving lots of criticism from fans and media.
Russini has named three teams that could be interested in Cousins' services, but with his no-trade clause he would need to approve any of them leading up or after the NFL Draft. Two of the teams she brought up are from the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers, in particular, are a fascinating destination because of their ongoing pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, who has been dragging his feet for weeks while weighing his NFL future.
Russini's final team would be even more intriguing because it would involve a return to the Minnesota Vikings for Cousins. However, that would also mean that he'd likely back up another second-year QB in JJ McCarthy, who is coming back from a knee injury that derailed his rookie campaign.
