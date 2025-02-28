Shedeur Sanders' simple message to the team that selects him in the NFL Draft
By Tyler Reed
The NFL Scouting Combine has already delivered enough entertainment for fans until the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL insiders are having it out at Starbucks, and Travis Hunter is ready to be crowned the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL. It's been an incredible week to be a content writer.
Now, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is making headlines with his recent comments on his mindset entering the NFL.
Sanders made his desires known with his direct comment of wanting to be a franchise changer for whichever franchise selects him.
It's no secret: if you want to be one of the top picks of the draft, then you will be going to a franchise in desperate need of change.
Sanders has mentioned in the past that he doesn't care where he is selected in the draft, and his latest comments hint at that.
However, if he plans on going in the first round, there's a good chance that he becomes a top-ten pick.
Sanders was a playmaker for his father, Deion Sanders, during his time with the Buffaloes. In two seasons with Colorado, Sanders set an all-time FBS record for completion percentage at 71.8%.
Looking at the teams in the top 10, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders could be looking to add a quarterback.
Don't be shocked to see Sanders and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward both be selected before the first ten picks are completed. But just know that Sanders is ready to be a cultural change.
