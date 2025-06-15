Shane Lowry has special choice word during performance at U.S. Open
By Tyler Reed
The PGA Tour is having a special Father's Day weekend with the U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club.
It's a big weekend for golf, and a few major names did not make the cut for the final round on Sunday, including legend Phil Mickelson.
Shane Lowry also had a memorable weekend for all the wrong reasons. Lowry was caught on camera not having the best day, and may have let his emotions get the best of him with the slip of a special choice word.
Lowry had a moment that many of us have shared on a golf course. The only difference between Lowry and a bum like me is that he is actually good at golf.
Lowry took to social media to talk about his viral moment on the course. "Never nice heading home early on major weekends. My game was in good shape heading into Oakmont but that’s golf sometimes. I gave it my all on every shot and that’s all I can ask. I play with my heart on my sleeve. I’ve always been a fiery and passionate player and I’ll continue to be. It’s who I am and how I got here," wrote Lowry on X.
I didn't know Lowry before this clip went viral, and now that he has doubled down on who he is as a competitor has made me a fan.
