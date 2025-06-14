11 notable PGA Tour stars are out of 2025 U.S. Open after missing cut

Some notables who will not be playing the weekend @USOpenGolf.



• Ludvig Åberg +8

• Wyndham Clark +8

• Patrick Cantlay +8

• Min Woo Lee +9

• Tommy Fleetwood +9

• Akshay Bhatia +10

• Gary Woodland +10

• Sepp Straka +11

• Justin Thomas +12

• Justin Rose +14

• Shane Lowry… pic.twitter.com/cnUNwVFRdp