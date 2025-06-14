11 notable PGA Tour stars are out of 2025 U.S. Open after missing cut
By Matt Reed
The 2025 U.S. Open has lived up to the hype with its challenging course conditions at Oakmont Country Club, and for that reason, some of the PGA Tour's top professionals won't be competing on the weekend after missing the cut line Friday.
RELATED: Victor Perez catapults himself into 2025 U.S. Open contention after hole-in-one
Heading into Saturday's third round, only five players in the tournament have posted scores of par or better, while three of them (Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland) have managed to stay under par.
However, for the majority of the field, comprised of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars, many players struggled to stay in contention heading into the weekend, including 11 notable golfers that ended up missing the cut.
Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, Min Woo Lee, and Justin Rose were surprisingly among the top names that won't be featured on Saturday and Sunday at Oakmont.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Former NFL WR Antonio Brown reportedly wanted on attempted murder charges
NBA: Stephen A. Smith claps back at Indiana Pacers star after harsh postgame comments
NCAA: SEC athletes might experience $2.8 billion settlement fallout unlike their peers, expert says
SPORTS MEDIA: Adam Schefter was reportedly 'banned' from 'The Pat McAfee Show'
VIRAL: LIV Golf star Patrick Reed drains ridiculous albatross at 2025 U.S. Open