Victor Perez catapults himself into 2025 U.S. Open contention with hole-in-one
By Matt Reed
During the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club PGA Tour fans saw one of the most epic shots of the tournament weekend when a LIV Golf star drained an improbable albatross, however, Victor Perez tried to show up that moment on Friday.
RELATED: 2025 U.S. open round 2 groupings and tee times for Friday
Perez found himself on the par-3 15th hole (his sixth hole of the round after starting on the back nine) when he secured one of the biggest shots of his life after draining a hole-in-one that put him at one-over par at a critical point in the tournament.
Given the way the U.S. Open has traditionally been such a tough tournament to score well at, Perez's ace keeps him within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard, with the best score only four-under par at this stage.
It's safe to say though that with Oakmont's difficult rough and course conditions that players like Perez that can find a moment of magic here and there will surely have a strong chance to take home the trophy on Sunday.
