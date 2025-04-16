NBA Play-In Tournament 2025 TV schedule: Date, start times & viewing info
The NBA playoffs are coming, but the postseason has already begun. The play-in tournament began Tuesday, April 15th, with the games to decide the 7th seed in the Eastern and Western Conferences taking place. The Memphis Grizzlies lost a close one to the Golden State Warriors, while the Orlando Magic blew out the Atlanta Hawks to clinch their playoff spot.
There are more games yet to come, though, as the 9th and 10th seeds in either conference take on another. These games will see two teams eliminated, while the winners will play the losers from the first two games for that coveted final playoff spot.
The Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and Miami Heat are among the teams still left to play. And for fans of the league, only one question remains.
When and where can you tune in to all the action?
A complete look at the NBA's 2025 Play-In Tournament's schedule is provided below.
NBA Play-In Tournament TV schedule (All times are according to Eastern)
Tuesday, April 15
Orlando Magic 120 - 95 Atlanta Hawks
Golden State Warriors 121 - 116 Memphis Grizzlies
Wednesday, April 16
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
Friday, April 18
Atlanta Hawks vs. East TBD, Time TBD, ESPN/ESPN+
Memphis Grizzlies vs. West TBD, Time TBD, TNT
How to watch NBA 2025 Play-In Tournament Online
The games will be available on ESPN and TNT, but there are still ways to watch online if you don't have cable TV. You can watch the play-in tournament on Sling TV using your mobile phone, computer, or smart TV. There are various plans available, such as Orange, Blue, and Orange+Blue.
Hulu+ Live TV and DirecTV also have streaming options for fans, so there's no reason to not catch every moment of the scintillating action as the most exciting part of the NBA season has arrived.
