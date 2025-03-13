Shaka Smart's latest recruiting pitch will undoubtedly backfire
By Tyler Reed
Shaka Smart has had quite the journey since bursting on the scene with the VCU Rams back in 2011 during March Madness. A run nobody saw coming.
Smart led the Rams to a Final Four berth, where they would fall to Butler. However, the memorable run led to a great tenure with VCU, which then led to the head coaching job at Texas and now Marquette.
The Golden Eagles' head coach has proven time and time again that he is one of the best in college basketball right now. However, his latest recruiting decision is a little bit of a head-scratcher.
According to Dennis Young of Front Office Sports, Smart is not adjusting to the new era of recruiting. NIL has changed the way coaches recruit; however, Smart is not completely changing.
FOS reports that Smart is telling recruits that he doesn't want to deal with agents because they're not necessary,
Now, the sentiment is understandable, but how does Smart not think that this is going to backfire? Obviously, agents will be telling kids to stay away from Marquette now.
There's no reason to continue to fight this new look of college sports. College athletics have always been a minor league system, and now, it is starting to actually look like one.
Agents have always been a thing in college sports; it's just not something that the public ever wanted to admit. If Smart keeps his hooks into this decision, his program will pay a heavy price.
