Indiana has a layup when it comes to selecting their next head coach
By Tyler Reed
Even with a potential NCAA Tournament bid this season, the Indiana Hoosiers and head coach Mike Woodson are parting ways at the end of the season.
The Hoosiers are 19-12 this season, and the Woodson era has not turned out the way anyone in Bloomington had hoped.
A program desperate to return to their Blue Blood ways will have to get the next hire right, or will once again suffer the consequences.
One name that should be at the top of the Indiana athletic department's list is McNeese State head coach Will Wade.
Wade was well on his way to turning the LSU Tigers into an SEC powerhouse before being fired after violating NCAA rules in 2022.
For the last two seasons, Wade has been the head coach of the Cowboys, and in that time, he has won two Southland Conference championships and an overall record of 57-10.
Wade has been a winner at every stop in his head coaching career, and if the resurrection of Rick Pitino has taught us anything, no coach is ever truly finished from getting back to the mountaintop.
The Hoosiers don't need to play holier than thou when it comes to finding their next head coach. Their most successful coach was far from that.
It would be a massive surprise if Wade doesn't at least interview for the position. However, the Cowboys becoming a potential Cinderella during March Madness could have a few suitors lining up for Wade's services.
