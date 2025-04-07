Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s free-throw streak broken in blowout Lakers loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder got blown out in spectacular fashion by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Lakers went off from range, hitting 22 threes and giving the league-leading Thunder no chance during the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points, but he lost an interesting streak during the game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP favorite this season, in large part thanks to him leading the league in scoring with 32.6 points per game. This has come from him making quite a few free throws, he averages 8.0 made free throws per game. However, he had none against the Lakers on Sunday, and this broke a nearly 4-year long streak for Gilgeous-Alexander.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not go to the line against the Lakers, making it the first time since 2021 that he hadn't made a free throw in an NBA game. The biggest narrative that SGA's haters bring up is that he lives at the line, so him losing it in this fashion in a blowout loss against the Lakers is a terrible look for the Thunder superstar.
The OKC Thunder still have a 64-14 record and will likely finish with the best record in the league. But this loss will sting considering that the playoffs are extremely close now. It'll be something for SGA to think about as well, as the whistle tends to be way less forgiving in the playoffs as well. The Lakers being able to stop him in this manner will be something other teams also take notice of.
