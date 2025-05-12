Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shares elite playoff mentality after beating Nuggets
Game 4 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets was a slugfest. The two teams had just 25 points in the first quarter combined, showing the gritty side of this exciting NBA Playoffs matchup. OKC came out on top, though, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 25 points led the way.
SGA was instrumental in the clutch, making a layup and making the right play on every other occasion. The presumptive-MVP and his team had plenty of reason to celebrate, but he's not particularly focused on anything other than getting the job done for the Thunder.
When asked about his mentality moving forward, Gilgeous-Alexander gave an iconic answer. "Series is 0-0 and it's first to 2 games.”
SGA is all about business; the Thunder man simply gets buckets and helps his team win. He had 25 points, bouncing back after a poor Game 3 performance. The Nuggets may have championship experience, but Shai is well capable of leading his team past them.
This series feels like it is destined to go to a Game 7, something that would be thrilling for all NBA fans. The narratives that already surround this season's MVP race are an added wrinkle between Jokic and SGA. Both have played poorly in Games 3 and 4 by their standard.
Game 5 of the series will take place on Tuesday night, and the Thunder will have home-court advantage. Gilgeous-Alexander's legacy will take a massive hit if he's not able to get the job done against a Denver team, but if he's this locked in, then it's hard to see that happening.
