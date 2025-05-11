NBA fans react to Thunder’s gritty Game 4 win over Nuggets
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder won a crucial Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Both teams started out shooting horribly from the field, but the Nuggets caught fire during the third quarter. The Thunder came roaring back in the 4th quarter and held on to get the victory.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC with 25 points. He also claimed six rebounds and six assists in the win, to go along with two steals. Nikola Jokic's 27 points weren't enough for Denver, and the series is now balanced at 2-2. NBA fans shared their thoughts on social media after the game.
"That smile paid off! Where you at now, Nuggets fans?" wrote one fan, referencing SGA's smile after the Game 3 loss. "Big time bounce back win in the altitude, now they get to bring the thunder home!" wrote another.
A third fan said, "That was a must-win game for OKC. Another simply added, "Garbage game, both teams shot terrible, was like watching a high school game."
And while there were many complaints about the game overall, the series continues to be entertaining. A fifth fan wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves a series."
Game 5 will now take place in OKC on Tuesday night. Both teams need to win that game if they want to advance to the Western Conference Finals. With the way this series has gone, though, it's hard to say which one will prevail.
