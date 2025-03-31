Sedona Prince NIL Worth: How much does TCU star make in endorsements?
By Josh Sanchez
Sedona Prince is one of the most seasoned veterans in college basketball, first beginning her journey with the Texas Longhorns as a member of the Class of 2018. Prince's time with Texas was cut short due to medical issues, before she transfered to the Oregon Ducks for two years, and ultimately landing at TCU for the final two seasons of her career.
It's been a difficult road for Prince, who battled through countless injuries, but she once went viral during her time at Oregon for a TikTok video highlighting the disaparity between the men's and women's facilities for the NCAA Tournament.
Now, finally healthy and in her final year of eligibility, the 24-year-old Prince is playing the best she ever has.
The 6-foot-7 Prince was named first-team All-Big 12 and landed on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. But what has that meant for her NIL value?
According to SportsGrid, Prince's current NIL estimate is $321,000.
Once TCU's season comes to an end, Prince will be off to the next chapter of her career where she will be an intriguing prospect for the WNBA.
Because of her size and defensive ability, Prince could very well be a first-round selection, but there are concerns about her off-the-court issues, which have included multiple assault allegations.
