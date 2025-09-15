Taylor Swift Interview Not ‘On My To-Do List,’ Fox’s Lead NFL Producer Says
The job of an NFL producer is already a stressful one. Adding an in-game interview to his or her plate doesn't help.
What happens when the analyst and play-by-play commentator welcome a guest into the booth and an important, complicated play unfolds in their midst? Should they continue interviewing the guest? Should they pause to break down the play? An experienced broadcast team might figure it out on the fly, but ultimately the answers to those questions are the producer's job to figure out in real time.
Enter Taylor Swift. Or not.
The pop star has become a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games. Now that Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce is official, viewers can reliably expect to tune in to any Chiefs game on television and catch a glimpse of the singer in attendance. The demand for her in-game reaction shots since the two began dating has only gone up, not down.
MORE: Joe Burrow gets devastating injury news crushing Bengals' 2025 hopes
Now that Swifties have won the battle with fans who don't care for live look-ins to her suite, the next question is whether or not she would grant an interview before, during, or after a Chiefs game. These are issues for separate people. One producer and one director are in charge of the studio show. Another pair is responsible for the live game.
As for Richie Zyontz, Fox's lead NFL producer for the Tom Brady/Kevin Burkhardt booth, he'd rather pass on interviewing Swift during a game.
"I think it's more of a pregame agenda item than it would be for us," Zyontz told Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast. "I don't think I'd want Taylor Swift being interviewed and then have a 60-yard play in the middle of an interview. Nor do I really like in-game interviews to begin with. That is not something that would be on my to-do list."
"But, I think for a pregame show where they have two hours (of programming to fill), I'm sure they would love to have Taylor Swift as part of it. But I'm not really privy to those conversations."
MORE: Cowboys deal major blow in their offensive line on Sunday
Mabye that's wise. An in-game appearance by Swift would instantly invite questions of whether she was a good or bad omen, depending on what happens on the field during her interview. She doesn't need that in her life any more than Tom Brady needs to come up with good questions to ask her while analyzing a game.
Make no mistake, however: the first in-game Swift interview would be a ratings hit, regardless of how it goes.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Eagles take rematch, Joe Burrow's brutal injury, and more
NFL: NFL insider drops major update on Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow’s turf toe situation
RANKINGS: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 4
COMBAT: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights
NCAAF: UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster amid winless streak
VIRAL: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces