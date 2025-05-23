Internet becomes obsessed with 'Wienermobile' races ahead of Indianapolis 500
By Matt Reed
While the Indianapolis 500 has decades of history with fascinating moments that have compelled auto racing fans across America, Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted another event on Friday that has social media buzzing.
The race track debuted The Wienie 500 as part of a collaboration with renowned hot dog brand Oscar Meyer and Fox Sports, where six giant Oscar Meyer wienermobiles raced around the Indy 500 course at a whopping 60 miles per hour.
While the vehicles didn't exactly reach insane top speeds like racing fans are accustomed to during the real Indy 500, the crowd certainly got an exciting finish that came down to the wire.
Even if this doesn't become a regular race at the event, it was still a stroke of marketing genius on the part of Oscar Meyer, especially given the way that social media latched onto the race.
