Scarlett Johansson creates buzz over hat choice for Game 4 of the NLCS
By Tyler Reed
Game 4 of the NLCS did not go the way any New York Mets fan had hoped. Actually, it was more of a nightmare than a dream opportunity for fans watching their team attempt to make a run to the World Series. However, big games always bring out the biggest fans.
On Thursday night, the stars were out in the Big Apple for the big game. Including, Colin Jost and his wife, maybe you've heard of her, Scarlett Johansson. While it is not breaking news that the couple was at the game, it was Johansson's hat choice that got the fans talking.
Jost was decked out in his Mets gear, while Johansson seemed to be rocking a different style of hat. The Eight Legged Freaks start was spotted with a hat that simply said 'The Met.' The wardrobe choice left many to believe that Johansson is a Yankees fan who was there to support her husband and his dreams of seeing a Mets World Series.
RELATED: Guardians fan shares epic video of 10th inning walk-off
If it is true that Johansson is a fan of the Yankees, then she shared a dreadful night with her husband as the Yankees were taken down by the Cleveland Guardians in epic fashion of their Game 3 ALCS clash.
It was not a banner night to be a New York baseball fan.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Tennessee looking like a title contender
CBB: Title-winning coach Tony Bennett retires from UVA
SPORTS MEDIA: Sydney Sweeney prepping to play boxer
NBA: Lonzo Ball is back!