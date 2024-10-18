Guardians fan shares epic video of 10th inning walk-off
By Max Weisman
Postseason baseball is magical. Fans were treated to a classic Thursday night between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Guardians' David Fry hit a walk-off two-run home run in the 10th inning to give Cleveland a 7-5 win. The Yankees now lead the series 2-1.
Fry's game-winning hit gave Cleveland more than just their first win in the series. It gave them hope. A 2-1 series deficit is way better than a 3-0 series deficit. Teams can come back from 2-1. Only one team has come back from 3-0.
One Cleveland fan captured the pandemonium from a building overlooking the stadium. You can even hear the crack of the bat as the Guardians won their first game in the ALCS.
It's shocking that the game even got to the 10th inning. The Guardians brought in closer Emmanuel Clase with two outs in the eighth inning holding on to a 3-1 lead. Aaron Judge, who had been struggling in the playoffs until he homered in Game 2, hit a line drive to right field that just got over the wall to tie the game. Giancarlo Stanton came up next and hit a home run of his own to left-center field and just like that the Yankees were up 4-3.
The Guardians, though, had some postseason magic left in them. After the Yankees added another run in the top of the ninth inning, the game seemed over. The Guardians were down to their final strike when Lane Thomas doubled off the wall in right-center, and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt sent up pinch-hitter Johnkensy Noel. Noel, nicknamed Big Christmas, launched a game-tying two-run home run to the left-field bleachers. It was an absolute no-doubter.
And we know what happened in extra innings. Now it's a series. In Game 4 the Yankees are starting Luis Gil and the Guardians are going with Gavin Williams. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m.
