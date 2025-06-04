The Big Lead

Saquon Barkley reveals hardest hit he's ever received during NFL career

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley reveals the hardest hit he's ever received during his NFL career.

By Tyler Reed

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley leaps with the ball over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
There's no denying it, 2025 is the year of Saquon Barkley. The calendar year started off with Barkley and his Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl. Now, it's gotten even bigger.

Barkley has been tabbed as the next cover athlete for the ultra-popular EA Sports video game series 'Madden NFL 26', and to no surprise, the image used on the cover of the game is of Barkley's iconic leap from this past season.

It was an unforgettable play that will be played in NFL montages until the end of time. However, Barkley reveals even more lore behind the iconic play.

During a recent interview, Barkley was asked about the hardest hit he has ever received during his playing career. The Eagles star answered, without hesitation, that the hit he received after his iconic leap was the one that hurt the most.

It makes sense that the Jacksonville Jaguars defense would make him want to second guess ever pulling a move like that off again. But it didn't stop Barkley from continuing a season that could have easily won him the MVP award if the award hadn't become solely for quarterbacks.

Yes, everything is coming up Barkley. Here's to hoping the Eagles star can break the Madden Curse. A curse that was already broken by Calvin Johnson, but people seem to forget.

