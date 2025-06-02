Eagles will aim to buck 'Madden Curse' after Madden 26 cover reveal
By Josh Sanchez
The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Super Bowl defense in the 2025 NFL season, entering as public enemy No. 1. The team faces off against the division rival Dallas Cowboys in the league's regular season opener.
While there were already high expectations for the Eagles with every team in the league targeting them, they will now need to fight off something else: the Madden Curse.
EA Sports revealed the cover for Madden NFL 26 which features star running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley's image on the cover is his iconic backwards hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars that immediately went viral in 2024.
Throughout the years, the Madden cover athlete has been "cursed" with either a disappointing season or serious injury that causes them to take a step back in production.
The Eagles faithful will hop the team can avoid that fate as they look to repeat.
Last season, Barkley led the league in rushing yards with 2,005, while adding 13 touchdowns. That's going to be tough to repeat, but even more difficult with the Madden Curse.
The Eagles and Cowboys are scheduled to face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
