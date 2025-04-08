The Big Lead

San Francisco Giants unveil forgettable City Connect uniforms

The Giants' recent release of their new City Connect uniforms leaves a lot to be desired.

By Tyler Reed

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee flies out against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee flies out against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
The MLB has done a pretty good job of creating buzz around the league. Recently, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that torpedo bats were good for the league.

If only he would also say that about steroids, but I digress. The league has created a cool way for teams and their fan bases to get new looks with the creation of City Connect uniforms.

Every couple of years, teams create a whole new look inspired by their cities, and the San Francisco Giants just dropped their latest look.

Some City Connect looks are a home run, others are a swing and a miss. The Giants have strcuk out with this new look.

It somehow screams vibes of a 1990s look, all while looking like it was made in 30 seconds, as the print on the front looks like it could fall off at any moment.

Not every look can be a winner. However, if the fans like it, then that is all that matters. But purple on a Giants uniform is not sitting right with me.

What would have really gotten the people talking would have been a nod to the Golden State Warriors. I mean, if you're going to create a monstrosity, why not go all the way in? Picture a blue and yellow Giants uniform. I'm losing my lunch just thinking about it.

