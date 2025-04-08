San Francisco Giants unveil forgettable City Connect uniforms
By Tyler Reed
The MLB has done a pretty good job of creating buzz around the league. Recently, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that torpedo bats were good for the league.
If only he would also say that about steroids, but I digress. The league has created a cool way for teams and their fan bases to get new looks with the creation of City Connect uniforms.
RELATED: Most valuable MLB team rankings reveal consensus from Forbes, Sportico—except on the Mets
Every couple of years, teams create a whole new look inspired by their cities, and the San Francisco Giants just dropped their latest look.
Some City Connect looks are a home run, others are a swing and a miss. The Giants have strcuk out with this new look.
It somehow screams vibes of a 1990s look, all while looking like it was made in 30 seconds, as the print on the front looks like it could fall off at any moment.
Not every look can be a winner. However, if the fans like it, then that is all that matters. But purple on a Giants uniform is not sitting right with me.
What would have really gotten the people talking would have been a nod to the Golden State Warriors. I mean, if you're going to create a monstrosity, why not go all the way in? Picture a blue and yellow Giants uniform. I'm losing my lunch just thinking about it.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win
MLB: Donald Trump met privately with Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers' White House visit
NBA: High school goes viral after debuting LeBron James prom theme
NFL: Adam Schefter will ‘guarantee’ Eagles make ‘a trade or two’ during NFL Draft
SPORTS MEDIA: 'One Shining Moment' highlight video from 2025 NCAA Tournament