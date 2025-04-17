San Francisco 49ers mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 11 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Field Yates, ESPN: While Trent Williams will be the 49ers' starting left tackle as long as he is still playing, San Francisco must be forward-thinking. After all, Williams is turning 37 this year. Banks has a massive 84 3/8-inch wingspan, 42 starts of experience and really impressive quickness.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: This may sound rich but, at times, Barron flashes in a way that reminds me of Brian Branch. He's one of the smartest players on the field, he's always around the ball and if you need a play, he consistently shows up. He can line up in the box, in the slot or outside, is an effective blitzer off the edge and is an asset in the run game.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: San Francisco needs a boost of athleticism, youth and pedigree into its offensive tackle room and the Niners get a gem here with Campbell falling into their laps. Campbell could play anywhere up front, but here he slides right in as a much-needed upgrade at right tackle to get stability back on the 49ers' offensive line.
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Much of the pre-draft momentum seems to have fallen away for Kenneth Grant. He's routinely slipping out of the top 15 in mock drafts as we near the home stretch. But the potential and opportunity to play for Robert Saleh and help reforge the 49ers' reputation as a physical team up front are too good to pass up, given how this board fell.
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: The 49ers need any pass-rushing help they can find and Green is just that. He was the FBS sack leader last fall and can be a speed-rushing complement to Nick Bosa's power.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: The 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle in the first round since 2018. Trent Williams will be back in 2025, but he will be 37 years old and in his 15th season. Membou would give the 49ers an athletic tackle who fits what they want to do schematically. Membou earned an 80.7 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 on outside zone runs, a concept the 49ers deployed on 50% of their run plays.
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: I certainly understand the reservations with Stewart and his lack of sack production in college — he isn’t a slam-dunk prospect. But he created plenty of noise when the Aggies allowed him to pin back his ears and attack the quarterback (he led A&M in pressures in 2024). His dominant Senior Bowl flashes and elite explosion numbers at the combine could be enough to convince a pass rush-starved team such as the 49ers to bet on his tools.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: Warren will definitely benefit from being schemed open by one of the league's best play-designers in Kyle Shanahan. By pairing Warren with George Kittle, the Niners' weapons around Brock Purdy will immediately impact and make life so much easier on the quarterback. Warren can handle some of the manufactured touches left behind by the Deebo Samuel trade. This selection also creates the league's best tight end duo for 12 personnel packages.
