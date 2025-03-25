Sacramento Kings legend accepts head coaching position with Sacramento State
By Tyler Reed
The world of college basketball moves pretty fast these days. For example, two coaches who have already been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament have accepted jobs at other schools.
This past Monday, the transfer portal chaos began, which makes no sense that it would start during the tournament; however, as long as the money still prints, the NCAA is probably not worried.
So, before the season ends, teams are looking to fill their rosters and have a head coach before finals are happening on campus. For those that don't know, Finals are something that the NCAA still pretends to care about.
RELATED: UConn star Azzi Fudd makes official announcement on her future
The Sacramento State Hornets are one team that was in the market for a new head coach, and it appears the program has pulled a major name to be their next head coach.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Hornets have chosen Sacramento Kings legend Mike Bibby to be the next head coach of the program.
The Hornets finished this season 7-25 under former head coach Mike Czepil. Czepil spent just one season with the program before the university made the decision to move on.
Bibby will bring a wealth of knowledge, as he spent 14 years in the NBA, with his best seasons happening in the city of Sacramento.
The new Hornets head coach also knows what it is like to find success at the college level. Bibby's Arizona Wildcats won the national championship in 1997.
Now, Bibby will look to take Sacramento State to their first NCAA Tournament in school history. It should be any point guard's dream to play under Bibby.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: NBA fans react to Bronny James' explosive G League night
NFL: Marshawn Lynch credits Aaron Rodgers for his 'opportunity' at Cal
CBB/CFB: USC star JuJu Watkins' injury update officially revealed
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: Caitlin Clark, David Letterman interview teased for new Netflix episode