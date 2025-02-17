Ryan Reynolds takes playful jab at current legal issues involving wife Blake Lively
By Tyler Reed
This past weekend, Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th year on the air with an anniversary special filled with nostalgia.
Everyone from Eddie Murphy to Kate McKinnon took part in the legendary event. The audience for the show was filled with celebrities, and some of those celebrities took part in the show.
In one segment, SNL legends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler did a Q&A with the audience that saw some major players have their moment on the show, inclduing Ryan Reynolds.
Reynolds was greeted with applause, and after being asked how he was doing, the Canadian-born actor delivered a sarcastic response of, “Great, why, what have you heard?”
If you're not up to date with the latest happenings in the pop culture world, then this joke may have gone over your head. However, those of us who know the tea know that this was a funny moment.
Reynolds's wife, Blake Lively, is currently in some legal drama with former co-star Justin Baldoni. Forbes reported that in December of 2024, Lively filed a complaint to the California Civil Rights Department that Baldoni invaded her privacy.
According to the complaint, Lively stated that Baldoni entered her makeup trailer uninvited while the actress was undressed.
Since that complaint was filed, a slew of drama has unfolded, which includes text messages sent between the two parties involved.
All may not be great in the Reynolds-Lively camp at the moment, but at least Reynolds is able to take a shot at himself.
