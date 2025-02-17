Best moments from Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special
By Tyler Reed
At one time or another, we've all been bitten by the Saturday Night Live bug. The show has been a staple of late-night comedy for 50 years.
This past weekend, the show celebrated its 50th year in grand fashion with an anniversary episode that brought every generation of SNL together.
Legends of SNL, like Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell, dominated the night. Here are some of the best moments from the SNL 50th anniversary special.
Eddie Murphy portraying Tracy Morgan while standing next to Morgan in the Black Jeopardy sketch was a great reminder of how great Murphy is in the SNL setting.
Murphy also paired with Ferrell in the final sketch of the night that delivered the goods. How anyone kept a straight face in this bit makes them all legendary.
Adam Sandler pulled on everyone's heartstrings with his song '50 Years,' an ode to those who have made us laugh for all these years, as well as a celebration of those the show has lost along the way. Sandler brought all the emotions when celebrating the lives of Chris Farley and Norm Macdonald.
Bill Murray's sarcasm was on full display as the comedy legend delivered a top-ten ranking of the greatest Weekend Update hosts.
It wasn't a Wayne's World reunion; however, Mike Meyers delivered with his Coffee Talk character. Hearing "Like butah" again was like traveling back to my childhood.
Kate McKinnon made a return as one of her most popular characters during her time on SNL during the Alien Abduction sketch.
McKinnon was the star of the scene, however, the addition of Meryl Streep made this one of the more memorable sketches of the night.
All in all, this was a strong anniversary show and a great reminder of how good SNL is when it is firing on all cylinders.
