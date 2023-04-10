Watch Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Reaction to Ben Foster Saving Wrexham's Season
Wrexham AFC is on the verge of promotion after a thrilling 3-2 win over Notts County on Monday. Team owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were both in attendance for the match and apparently brought a script for the game all the way from Hollywood, as Ben Foster -- not the actor, but a 40-year old former Premiere League goalkeeper who was lured out of retirement two weeks ago -- saved a penalty in stopptage time to secure the win.
If you watch all the way to the end of the clip you'll see Rob and Ryan freaking out. At least we're being told that's them. If you look closely, you'll notice they're wearing different jackets than they wore all day. And Ryan suddenly has a blue hat. Curious.
The way I see it, there are two possibilities. Either they brought extra layers because it was a rainy day with a high temperature of 50 degrees... or those are stand-ins. Both scenarios seem equally plausible because this is Wrexham and they tend to do things a bit different around here.
Wrexham can clinch promotion with two wins and a draw over its final four matches of the season. In our brief experience following this team, we can definitely expect this to come down to the final seconds of the final match of the season.