LIV is closing in on nearly $5 billion spent, but what have they achieved?
By Matt Reed
The Saudi-backed LIV Tour has had its shares of highs since it was announced several years ago, however, as new reports come out about the sheer volume of money the Public Investment Fund has put behind the tour it raises questions about its viability in the future.
A new report estimates that LIV Golf will surpass $5 billion spent on operations by the end of 2025, an astronomical number that doesn't seem to have yielded any significant success in terms of viewership or global appeal.
While merger talks continue to transpire between LIV and the PGA Tour, it begs the question, what exactly is LIV's end goal with all this financial investment?
PIF has spread its funds around with its endeavors in sports over recent decades, including its increased relationships with WWE, UFC, Formula 1 and the FIFA World Cup coming to Saudi Arabia in 2034.
There's no question that LIV has certainly has had its share of successes, especially securing large contracts for top players like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. However, when it's all said and done if LIV does merge with the PGA it will have been a lot of investment for average results amongst the hardcore golf community.
