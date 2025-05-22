MLB All-Star Game will return to historic venue after 37-year absence: report
The 2027 MLB All-Star Game is set to be awarded to the oldest ballpark in the National League, according to a new report.
Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago reported Thursday that Wrigley Field is set to host the All-Star Game in two years, marking a return to the historic friendly confines after a 37-year absence.
MORE: Charges filed in connection with Pirates fan who fell from stands during game
The All-Star Game was last played at Wrigley Field in 1990.
As noted on audacy.com, the historic venue on Chicago's North Side underwent a years-long renovation that was completed in 2019, and the Cubs have been working to host another Midsummer Classic ever since.
MORE: NBC has offer to MLB to take over broadcast rights for ESPN
The All-Star Game has been held in conjunction with the MLB Draft each of the last three years, which suggests the draft will also be held in Chicago in two years.
For those who can't get out to Chicago, it's not yet clear how you can watch the 2027 All-Star Game.
ESPN will televise this year's edition of the Midsummer Classic from Truist Park in Atlanta. But both ESPN and MLB opted out of their contract, which also gave ESPN the rights to air a weekly "Sunday Night Baseball" game as well as a first-round playoff series.
Whoever gets the game can expect the ivy-covered brick walls to provide a pleasant backdrop when baseball's best convene in July 2027.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Controversial NFL Tush Push survives after receiving overwhelming support
MLB: Cincinnati Reds should be crowned worst franchise of last 25 years in MLB
NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2024-25 NBA MVP
SPORTS MEDIA: NBC has offer to MLB to take over broadcast rights for ESPN
VIRAL: New York City temporarily changes street names ahead of Knicks-Pacers Game 1