Ron Rivera addresses exodus of Cal players into transfer portal
By Joe Lago
Cal shocked the college football world last fall when a supporter-led social media campaign successfully convinced ESPN to bring "College GameDay" to Berkeley for the first time. Despite the 6 a.m. PT start to the show, Golden Bears fans filled Memorial Glade with a raucous crowd that blew away Pat McAfee.
The display of football passion proved to the country that, yes, Cal does have fans. That evening, the Bears also showed the nation how they are prone to heartbreak after blowing a 25-point lead in a 39-38 loss to Miami.
Cal football was back in the news this week with more gut-punch losses. The program lost its best offensive weapons — running backs Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas and tight end Jack Endries — in a stunning exodus that had observers asking, "What is going in Berkeley?"
A donor boycott to "give the keys" to Ron Rivera, the former Cal star and NFL head coach who was hired as football general manager, raised tensions around the program. Also, CBS Sports reported that new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin "hasn't exactly been a culture fit" and "hasn't won over the locker room," and the former Auburn head coach's presence has "accelerated the team's unraveling rather than stabilizing it."
On Friday, Rivera attempted to calm an anxious Cal fan base by confirming the level of "power" he possesses and that a "plan" is in place to replenish the roster. His comments were relayed on X by The Athletic's Michael Silver, who, like Rivera, is a proud Cal alum.
"People are wondering if I have the power to make decisions," Rivera said. "Yes, I do. I'm driving the car. Chancellor (Rich) Lyons, (athletic director) Jim Knowlton and (head coach) Justin Wilcox are in the car with me. We're all charting a course. But I'm driving."
As for the transfer portal losses, Rivera said: "We have a plan. We are fortifying key positions as we speak and we are excited about the team we are building."
Rivera will provide more details on Monday. Bear Insider reported that Rivera will meet with the media to answer questions about his role and the portal.
