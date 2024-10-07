Pat McAfee still amazed by Cal's 'awesome' College GameDay in Berkeley
By Joe Lago
Two days after one of the most memorable "College GameDay" stops ever for ESPN's college football traveling show, Pat McAfee was still genuinely amazed by his weekend experience in Berkeley for Saturday's Miami-California game.
McAfee had plenty of praise and love for Cal fans and the UC Berkeley campus while recounting his trip on his show on Monday.
"That place was awesome, dude," McAfee said. "It was out of control."
McAfee said he arrived at the "GameDay" set around 5:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, and while making the winding drive through campus to get to Memorial Glade, he got the "full experience" of the Cal student body that was fired up over the show's first-ever Berkeley stop.
"It was the most active campus I've ever seen," McAfee said of the students who were skateboarding and playing Uball hoops and Spikeball. "Because everybody was getting breaks in between their studying (for midterms). You could see these people zombieing out of the library or their dorm and were just trying to do something to stay active."
McAfee said he hopes "GameDay" does "go back" to Berkeley. He definitely enjoyed his time with Cal football great Marshawn Lynch, who was the celebrity "guest picker" for the show's game predictions.
"He was awesome. He showed up with gifts," McAfee said. "That was so nice of him."
Golden Bears fans will be happy to know that McAfee enjoyed Top Dog and La Burrita, the popular cheap eats recommended by former Cal star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, he didn't rate Blondie's Pizza so highly.
