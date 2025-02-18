Rick Pitino's fiery locker room speech can get even the biggest couch potato inspired
By Tyler Reed
It's not up for any debate; Rick Pitino is one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball.
A winner at every stop he has made during his college coaching career, Pitino has quickly found success in just his second season with the St. John's Red Storm.
The Hall of Fame coach is currently the subject of a documentary created by VICE TV called 'Pitino: Red Storm Rising.'
The documentary crew has been following Pitino's team this season, and in a recent episode, the legendary coach delivered an iconic locker room speech.
Those who make the argument that every younger generation is soft have apparently never seen the way Pitino treats his team.
The passion for the game oozes through Pitino, as his fiery speech is meant to teach his players more than just the game of basketball.
Obviously, this approach to coaching can and is still successful. The Red Storm is currently a top-10 program with a 23-4 record.
Pitino has had a long line of success, which includes winning national championships at Kentucky and Louisville.
His style of coaching looks like it has not changed and will not be changing any time soon. However, it doesn't appear the players can't handle being talked to like this.
The Red Storm will meet DePaul on Wednesday night before taking on the defending back-to-back national champions, UConn, on Saturday.
