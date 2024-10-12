Rick Pitino made his shocking return to the Kentucky basketball program (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
There's one college basketball program that can make headlines in early October. That program would be the greatest tradition in the sport, the University of Kentucky.
Friday night, the Kentucky men's and women's basketball teams gave fans their first glimpse at the programs under new eras. The men's team will be led by first-year coach and former Wildcats' player Mark Pope, who brought an old friend to town.
Hell hath frozen over as former Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino stood in the middle of Rupp Arena, decked out in the iconic blue. Pitino won his only national championship with the Wildcats in 1996 (Sorry, Louisville fans, 2013 doesn't exist. Look it up). The former Kentucky coach shocked the entire college basketball world with his appearance.
The legendary coach seemed to get choked up in his return to Lexington. For a generation, Pitino was the most hated man by all Kentucky fans. Now, it seems the old dirty bird has shed all his read to show that he has always bled blue.
Guess this makes that slobberin' hog John Calipari public enemy number one now. What a difference a year can make.
