Rick Pitino is putting on another coaching masterclass as St. John's keeps rolling
By Tyler Reed
College sports are the perfect examples of beauty in imperfection. College sports are a time when athletes learn what it takes to get to the next level.
To get to that next level, players need to have coaches that can help them develop. One coach who has been the greatest at developing players is current St John's head coach Rick Pitino.
RELATED: Rick Pitino made his shocking return to the Kentucky basketball program (VIDEO)
Pitino has been a winner at every stop in his collegiate coaching career, winning a national championship with Kentucky and Louisville.
Last season, Pitino took on the challenge of resurrecting the St. John's basketball program, and halfway through his second season, the Red Storm look like real contenders.
This past Tuesday night, the Red Storm aced one of their biggest tests of the season when they took down #11 Marquette 70-64.
The win over the Golden Eagles moved the Red Storm to 20-3 on the season, and barring a late-season meltdown, St. John's will be heading to the big dance.
Pitino has never been one to hold his tongue, and his competitiveness rubs off on his teams, especially on the defensive end.
St. John's punching their ticket to the big dance this season will make them the sixth program that Pitino has led to March Madness.
The legendary coach has certainly had quite a journey to his current post. However, it cannot be denied, Pitino continues to prove he is one the greatest to ever coach in college basketball.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Aging Warriors 'desperate’ to acquire another star
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL/SOCCER :Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is