Notre Dame head coach crashes out after poor fan support vs. Louisville
By Tyler Reed
The Notre Dame men's basketball team dropped to 11-15 on the season after a 75-60 loss to the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday.
The only hope the Fighting Irish have of having a magical March is winning the ACC Conference Tournament.
The bad season is starting to be felt by everyone involved, including head coach Micah Shrewsberry. After the game, Shrewsberry let his feelings be known about the current state of Notre Dame basketball.
"I watched more Louisville fans in here than Notre Dame fans. And that's embarrassing... And yes, I got us in this predicament. But don't come back when we're winning. Everybody that gave up on me, write this date down," fired Shrewsberry.
This is Shrewsberry's second season as the head coach for the Fighting Irish. In his first season, the program finished 13-20.
In danger of finishing around the same this season, emotions are running high for a coach who is desperately looking for change.
However, calling the fans out when the team only has eleven wins may not be the best look. Ask Louisville fans how the last few years have been. They will tell you that winning will put the butts in the seats.
For now, the growing pains are still there for Shrewsberry and the Fighting Irish. However, fans should be pleased with his fiery conviction. Even if it might be directed in the wrong place right now.
