Rich Paul defends LeBron James after Michael Jordan’s agent took a shot at him
The NBA's GOAT debate is truly never-ending. Although many think that Michael Jordan is and has always been the greatest of all time, LeBron James has built a compelling case for himself. But supporters of both transcendental superstars continue to go at each other about who the GOAT is.
David Falk, Michael Jordan's agent, recently took a big shot at LeBron. He claimed that if MJ switched teams to get to ideal situations by 'cherry-picking', then he would have 15 championships, not just six. This is a wild claim, and it seems to have rubbed Rich Paul the wrong way. He jumped in to defend James from this attack.
"When you look at that, right, again the cherry-pick, I've discussed that. The two other superstars - Michael never had to leave," Paul said on The Rich Eisen Show.
"Michael's never been the underdog in any Finals. Not one time. Michael never had a 24-hour, 365 news cycle. He never had shows built strictly to criticize him. People made millions of dollars criticizing LeBron James. That was their entire job.
"And when you talk about the difficulty of it all, Michael played for Dean Smith, Michael played for Phil Jackson, and Michael had Jerry Krause. I'm the biggest Michael Jordan fan ever, love Michael Jordan, and I don't think Michael Jordan would've used the term 'cherry-pick'."
It's hard to say who is right and who isn't when discussing this. Both Jordan and LeBron have achieved some truly historic things, making this debate somewhat obsolete at this point. Rich Paul and David Falk are both trying to prop up their clients, but true NBA fans respect both of these legends.
