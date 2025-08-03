Reds relief pitcher has insane journey to MLB Speedway Classic
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday, MLB attempted to give fans something they had never seen before in the first-ever MLB Speedway Classic.
The game was set to take place inside Bristol Motor Speedway, giving fans one of the most incredible visuals in baseball history.
RELATED: MLB News: Veteran pitchers' sudden retirement end comeback bids
Unfortunately, a nasty storm would only allow the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds to play a half inning on Saturday night, with the game now being resumed today.
For Reds relief pitcher Lyon Richardson, the journey to get to Bristol, Tennessee, may be one of the most insane sports stories of the year.
The Reds sent Richardson down to their AAA organization, the Louisville Bats, on Saturday night, but the rain delay in Bristol meant the team would need some extra arms in the bullpen for today.
RELATED: Reds catcher shares 'Talladega Nights' inspired gear for MLB Speedway Classic
With the team needing more arms for the rest of the game today, Richardson was called back up on Sunday and got to fly in the commissioner's private plane on his way back to the racetrack.
Imagine being sent back down to the minor leagues, a moment that has to be deflating for any player. Then, you get the call that you are being brought back up, and not only that, you're getting to use the most important way of travel the league has. Not a bad day to be Richardson.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Lakers, Luka Doncic agree to massive three-year max contract extension
NFL: Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested on felony assault weapon charge
SPORTS MEDIA: Michelle Obama roasts ESPN & Stephen A. Smith, comparing network to 'Real Housewives'
VIRAL: Olympic champ Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend