Braves infielder rocking 'Talladega Nights' themed cleats at Speedway Classic
By Tyler Reed
Saturday night was supposed to be a perfect night for Major League Baseball. The league was set to host the first-ever Speedway Classic.
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds were prepared to meet inside Bristol Motor Speedway for one of the coolest visuals MLB could ever create. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans for the game.
After playing just a half inning, the downpour hitting Bristol, Tennessee, was too much for the field, and the game resumed today at 1 pm.
The teams are currently battling out, but Braves infielder Nick Allen is stealing the show with his impressive homage to "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" with his cleats.
Allen's Ricky Bobby-inspired cleats have the saying, "If you ain't first, you're last", which was a line made famous by Will Ferrell in the film.
The game may not be being played at Talladega Motor Speedway, but the fellas are celebrating one of the best comedies of the last 25 years.
Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson's gear for the game looked just like the fire suit worn by Ferrell in the movie.
Things may have not went to plan with the scheduling of the game, but if you ask a NASCAR fan, a rain delay is a typical occurrence in the sport. Welcome to the world of racing, MLB.
