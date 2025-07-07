Reds catcher shares 'Talladega Nights' inspired gear for MLB Speedway Classic
By Tyler Reed
In less than a month, the MLB will be taking over Bristol Motor Speedway as the league will be hosting a first of its kind type of game.
The 'Speedway Classic' will take place on the greatest short track on the NASCAR circuit when the Atlanta Braves meet the Cincinnati Reds.
During the Reds' game with the Philadelphia Phillies this past Sunday, the broadcast gave fans a closer look at the absolutely gorgeous gear Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson will be wearing for the unforgettable game.
Reds analyst Jim Day shared Stephenson's look on his X account, and if you were wondering, it screams "If you ain't first, your last!"
Stephenson's gear is inspired by the Will Ferrell hit comedy 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby'.
As a Reds fan who is going to this event, when I first got a glimpse of the gear, I gave my television a 15 minute standing ovation.
The stage is being set as track workers put the finishing touches on the racetrack turned baseball diamond.
This will be a can't miss spectacle. Seriously, where else can you watch a professional baseball game on a racetrack, and before the game, witness a concert put on by Tim McGraw and Pitbull? My body is beyond ready for this one.
