MLB News: Pitcher takes wild punch at fan during rain delay
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers found themselves in baseball purgatory Thursday night: tied at 4-4 in the ninth inning when rain over Comerica Park delayed the game.
Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana took things into his own hands.
Two videos posted to Twitter/X appeared to show Santana, in the Pirates bullpen, jumping while throwing a haymaker in the direction of fans in the bleacher seats, before being pulled away by a coach and bullpen catcher.
It's unclear what prompted Santana's ire, though the combination of alcohol and ennui during a late-game rain delay probably didn't help temper the fans' behavior.
Remarkably, this is not the first incident involving an angry Pirates player and a fan during the team's disappointing 2025 season.
MORE: Dodgers say ICE agents were denied entry to stadium
In April, a fan reached over the fence at Angel Stadium and made contact with Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham. After Pham made an obscene gesture toward the fan, he was suspended one game by Major League Baseball.
It would be surprising if MLB did not review the incident involving Santana, and speak to the pitcher for possible supplemental discipline.
Santana has not been suspended previously in his career. He was, ironically enough, named for Dennis Rodman — the flamboyant former NBA star who was suspended or fined on numerous occasions throughout his career.
