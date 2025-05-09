Red Sox owner meets with disgruntled $314 million star
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry flew to Kansas City on Friday to meet with disgruntled star Rafael Devers.
Devers, who is in Year 2 of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension, made pointed comments Thursday to Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, saying "I think they should do their job essentially and hit the market and look for another player (to play first base)."
The unusually blunt remarks follow a tumultuous season in which Breslow signed reigning American League Gold Glove Award winner Alex Bregman, effectively forcing Devers off the position he's played most over nine major league seasons in Boston.
Devers begrudgingly shifted to DH to accommodate Bregman, but only after making it clear that wasn't his preference.
Breslow filled in reporters, including Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, on the details of the meeting between Devers and Henry.
"John, Sam (Kennedy, the Red Sox team President) and I flew out earlier today," Breslow said, via Cotillo. "It was actually John who spoke directly with Raffy. We felt like it was important based on the situation that unfolded yesterday to come out here and have an honest conversation about what we value as an organization and what we believe is important to the Boston Red Sox. That being great teammates for each other."
The implication: when Breslow asked Devers about possibly playing first base in light of a season-ending injury to Triston Casas, it was more than a mere request.
