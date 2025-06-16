Red Sox GM fired high-ranking team employee for obscene insult during Zoom meeting: report
Craig Breslow, the Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox, has been called a lot of things behind his back in the 24 hours since he traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
Call him that same something to his face, and it might cost you your job — even if you're a high-ranking scout with more tenure in the organization.
Breslow, 44, was reportedly so incensed when scouting supervisor Carl Moesche called him a "f---ing stiff" during a Zoom meeting earlier this season, he fired Moesche on the spot.
Joon Lee, who confirmed the incident with two sources for Yahoo! Sports, described it as evidence of the dysfunction that has swept across the Red Sox front office.
"Breslow has grown increasingly insulated," Lee wrote. "Multiple sources within the organization describe a front office losing cohesion."
The handling of Devers' move from third base to designated hitter in spring training — and an attempted in-season move to first base — was described as "organizational malpractice" by former Sox executive Zack Scott on Twitter/X on Sunday.
While the Devers trade might represent the tipping point of frustration among fans (and other outsiders) with Breslow, Lee reported that discontent intensified internally in May 2024, when the second-year executive brought in sports consulting firm Sportsology to conduct an organizational audit. "A wave of firings" followed, Lee reports.
Devers might be the most high-profile casualty of Boston's housecleaning, but others have been let go for a lot less than refusing to change positions.
